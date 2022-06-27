EJD students receive physical education Student of the Year awards during ceremony

PHOENIX - Every year, the physical education department at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School awards students in grades 5-8 with physical education Student of the Year awards during a ceremony in the school gymnasium.
This year, students were recognized as exemplifying positive character traits such as good sportsmanship, perseverance, kindness, leadership, honesty, selflessness, hard work and respect. One female and one male student from each grade level were recognized.
Students attended the ceremony with their parents and family members and were presented with trophies and EJD-branded T-shirts.
Students, faculty, and family members then had a celebration with pizza, drinks, and other snacks and were invited to participate in volleyball, badminton, basketball, and Spikeball matches.
The 2021-2022 Emerson J. Dillon Physical Education Students of the Year include:
Fifth Grade: Colten Barnes, Angelina Quattrocchi
Sixth Grade: Austin Dumas, Lydia Root
Seventh Grade: Nando Leonello, Mia DiFullio
Eighth Grade: Michael Goudy, Lilly Brown
