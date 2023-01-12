ALBANY — Several organizations joined with elected officials this week to call on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to fund free school meals for all students in her fiscal year 2024 budget.
Among those on hand was Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
“We had a great contingent. There were 200-plus organizations involved in this. Every Assembly member, every Senate member, any committee member we talked to, nobody said this is a bad idea,” Mr. Frego said. “I was there more in my role for BOCES and my past president’s role in School Nutrition Association. I’m still really active in the lobbying efforts to get this done.”
For two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding ensured students’ universal access to free school meals. This ended in June 2022. As a result, more than 726,000 students across New York lost access to free meals.
Funding healthy school meals for all in the fiscal year 2024 state budget would ensure breakfast and lunch at no cost for all students each school day. Nearly 2,000 additional schools, including many small rural schools with high poverty rates, would be able to provide universal free school meals for all students.
“Throughout the pandemic, and when they took it away, we’re seeing so many harmful effects of what’s happening now. Our charging in schools is going up. Parents are racking up debt that the school is going to have to cover eventually. We have kids that are not eating because they have no money to eat,” Mr. Frego said. “It especially hurts these middle class, lower middle class families that don’t get any additional support. They don’t get SNAP, they don’t get Medicaid. They get nothing.”
In addition, many students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals hesitate to participate due to social stigmas against eating free meals, or slip through the cracks because of administrative burdens or language barriers that keep their families from applying in the first place.
“Hungry kids can’t learn,” New York State United Teachers President Andrew Pallotta said during the rally. “Students without proper nourishment struggle to focus, have lower attendance than their peers, and are at greater risk of mental and physical health problems. This is an educational justice issue that New York should address.”
Mr. Frego said several senators and Assembly members spoke during the event.
“There’s some strong support to this. We’re cautiously optimistic it could happen,” he said.
Support for universal free school meals is growing across the country. California, Maine, and Colorado have already funded healthy school meals for all students, and Massachusetts, Vermont, and Nevada have implemented one-year extensions of free meals for all. Many more states have active legislative campaigns for permanent universal free school meals and advocates continue to push for a nationwide free school meals for all program.
There is significant and growing support for universal free school meals in the state. Eighty-nine percent of New Yorkers agree that the state should make meals free for all students and 71 state legislators have signed a letter calling for New York to fund free school meals for all.
Funding universal free school meals in New York would ensure all students are well-nourished, no matter where they live. Nearly 2,000 additional schools, including many small rural schools with high poverty rates, would be able to provide universal free school meals for all students.
“It’s sort of sad because we’re sort of a progressive state and we usually lead in these areas. But, we’re going to get there. I’m not giving up,” Mr. Frego said.
