WATERTOWN — Recently the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion held a virtual pageant with Elizabeth Hyman, 16, of Adams crowned Jefferson County Dairy Princess and Esther Zumbach, 16, of Henderson as Alternate.
Elizabeth, the daughter of Todd and Heather Hyman, will be a junior at Belleville Henderson Central School District in the fall.
At school, she plays both basketball and softball and is the secretary of the Belleville Henderson FFA chapter. Outside of school she is a mentor and second degree Black Belt in Tea Kwon Do. Through the mentor program she teaches a weekly class for students age 3-5.
She became involved in the dairy court two years ago as an ambassador.
“I joined because a lot of my friends were a part of it but I quickly recognize my passion for promoting dairy to consumers and talking to young students,” said Elizabeth who is sponsored by her family’s dairy farm Hy-Light Farms. “I am very excited to be the dairy princess this year I look forward to meeting lots of new people this year while promoting the dairy industry.”
During her reign as Dairy Princess, she plans to education children about the dairy industry.
“A major goal of mine for the year is to visit as many school classrooms as possible to inform children where milk comes from, how farmers care for their cows and the land and the nine essential nutrients they will get from consuming three dairy products a day,” said Elizabeth. “Another goal of mine for the year is to use social media to connect with consumers.”
The Dairy Princess noted the experience will “help me immensely in the future, I will meet lots of people this year along with further develop my public speaking skills.
Esther, the daughter of Brian and Amy Zumbach, just finished her sophomore year and will be combining her junior and senior year Belleville Henderson Central School. She is a member of the school’s band and chorus, plays varsity basketball and is the FFA chapter historian.
“I joined the dairy court so I could promote and support the dairy industry,” said Esther who is sponsored by her family farm — Zumbach Farm.
Sponsored by Dimon Acres, Jefferson County Dairy Ambassadors are Macie Dimon, 16, and Kelsie Dimon, 11, daughters of John and Kimberly Dimon of Antwerp. Macie is a junior and Kelsie is a freshman at Indian River High School. Both girls are in FFA and play soccer. Kelsie also is a member of the volleyball and track and field teams.
The girls joined the Dairy Court to prompt the industry.
“I want to teach people about the dairy industry,” said Macie.
“To show my love for farming by educating others,” said Kelsie.
