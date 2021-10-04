Elks Lodge donates to CiTi’s Fueling Futures program

MEXICO - An ongoing food distribution effort at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) recently received a significant boost from the Oswego Elks Lodge.
Members of the local lodge donated $2,000 worth of shelf-stable snacks, drinks and other food items to CiTi’s Fueling Futures program.
“The Oswego Elks Lodge invests in the youth in our community through a variety of programs,” said Exalted Ruler Vickie Rowe. “We’re thrilled to be able to make this donation to Fueling Futures, providing shelf-stable food to children throughout Oswego County.”
Fueling Futures is funded by CiTi BOCES’ employee payroll deductions, grant money and donations, and aims to ensure CiTi students have the food they need to thrive. As part of the program, students receive a variety of items to sustain them during the school day and beyond, with additional sustenance provided for nights and weekends, when school isn’t in session.
