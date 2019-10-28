PHOENIX - Emerson J. Dillon Middle School (EJD) was bustling with activity recently, as families, students and community members filed into the building for open house and the annual wellness fair.
Hundreds of fifth through eighth-grade students brought their family members into classrooms, showed off their work and interacted with faculty and staff as part of the open house. The event served as an opportunity for parents to engage in conversation with teachers and learn about the curriculum.
While many families occupied the hallways and classrooms, hundreds more shuffled into the gymnasium for the wellness fair. Thirty-eight vendors from various community agencies were on hand to talk about emotional and physical health.
“It’s a great way to make the community aware of the many resources available to them,” said Phoenix Central School District’s director of special education, Kathie Palladino.
