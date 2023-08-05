Ending the cycle of poverty — Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’ by World training offered

LOWVILLE — Bridges out of Poverty is offering an 18-week program to help people break the cycle of poverty.
“Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’ By World,” investigates why the how and why of generational poverty and the skills needed to get ahead and stay ahead.
The workshop series provides people motivated to getting out of poverty with the tools and support necessary to ‘Get Ahead’ in today’s world.
“Working in a group learning environment, you will investigate your experience of poverty, as well as the impact within our community, providing critical information to take action to end poverty,” states literature on the program.
The program is facilitated by Karen Carr, Bridges Out Poverty Trainer, and Stephanie Fouse, public health specialist.
“Getting Ahead in A Just Getting By World is needed in Lewis County to provide support and resources to individuals making the transition to stability,” said Ms. Carr. “It offers a place where the voices of people living in instability are heard, positive relationships are formed, and they are given the tools to gain the needed resources in their life. Our goal with Getting Ahead is to have all people at the table to discuss poverty in Lewis County.”
“When I first heard of Bridges Out of Poverty years ago, it clarified my own personal and professional experiences with poverty and social class, as well as helping me to see things in new ways,” said Ms. Fouse. “Then I began to understand that people in generational poverty, who are problem solvers in order to survive, should be able to share about what it means to experience instability over generations. I wanted to be able to learn from people experiencing poverty, about what they believed stability would look like for their families and what it would look like in the community that we all live in. Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’ By World gives people a supportive group setting to learn about the resources needed to transition to stability and to participate in developing a community where everyone can live well.”
The first Lewis County investigation for Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’ By World was in the spring of 2020 and there have been sessions since which have graduated a total of 37 people. Bridges Out of Poverty plans to offer two sessions a year in the spring and fall.
Graduates of the program have felt the program was worthwhile.
“Taking Getting Ahead makes you feel like you have a voice,” said Victoria. “Some things get confusing, and hard to understand, but if you listen, you will get it. You become your own voice and learn how to become more than poverty.”
“Getting Ahead to me is more of the why and what of Generational Poverty,” said Virginia. “As an investigator, you learn to manage the tyranny of the moment and use other skills learned to get ahead and stay ahead. If you are asking, what is tyranny of the moment? Come and be an investigator!”
The new investigation begins Aug. 17 and continues Thursdays from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. at Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St. Childcare vouchers, transportation and a $35 gift card will be provided.
For more information or to register email bridgeslewiscounty@gmail.com or call or text Karen at 315-250-4999 or Stephanie at 315-921-1771.
