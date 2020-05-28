POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central School District is accepting applications for Pre-Kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. All families of eligible children are strongly encouraged to apply. There are no income eligibility requirements. Applications can be completed online and are available at https://www.potsdam.k12.ny.us/.
To be eligible for our Pre-Kindergarten program:
— Child must be a resident of the Potsdam Central School District (proof of residency required)
— Child must be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020 (state issued birth certificate required)
— All pertinent documents and the application completed as soon as possible.
The program is taught by NYS certified elementary teachers, and each room is also staffed with a classroom aide. Space is limited, so parents and guardians are encouraged to fill out applications as soon as possible.
Those with questions may contact the school at (315) 265-200, ext. 248 or email the school secretary at gwilson@potsdam.k12.ny.us.
