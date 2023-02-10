North Country Community College

Becky LaDue, director of North Country Community College’s Radiologic Technology program, instructs students in the college’s radiology lab on the Saranac Lake campus. Courtesy of NCCC

SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College is seeing an increase in enrollment as students return to classes this week for the spring semester, and applications for the fall semester are also trending positive, according to a news release from the college.

As of Jan. 31, incoming student enrollment for spring 2023 is up 29 students, an increase of nearly 28% over last year, the release said, and the jump matches an increase in applications to the college for the spring semester, which are up by 45 over last year.

