Esports program launches in Hannibal schools; spring season approaching

Members of the Hannibal Central School District’s esports team practice on state-of-the-art equipment. The team’s spring sports season is just around the corner.

HANNIBAL - After a successful inaugural season in the fall, the Hannibal Central School District’s esports team is gearing up for its spring season.

According to coach James Schwartz, esports provides players with an opportunity to compete against their peers from other schools. Students have state-of-the-art gaming technology available to work together, strategize and compete in games such as Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart.

