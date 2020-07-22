SYRACUSE — The Everson Museum of Art is scheduled to reopen its doors on Aug. 1 to members and Aug. 2 to the general public.
Days and hours of operation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays Saturdays and Sundays.
The museum, 401 Harrison St., will also have designated hours for members and high-risk/health compromised visitors only from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays.
In addition to extending all 2020 memberships by three months, the Everson is waiving all admission fees for the month of August and offering “Pay-What-You-Wish” admission.
To ensure the health and safety of both visitors and staff during the pandemic, the following protocols will be put into place upon reopening:
n Staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside the museum.
n All visitors must maintain the standard 6 feet of social distance unless they are part of the same group.
n Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
n Strict limits will be placed on the number of people in the elevator.
n The building will be cleaned and disinfected daily and many areas will be disinfected multiple times a day.
n All staff members and volunteers will be screened via temperature check and questionnaires before entering the building for the workday.
For all of the current exhibitions on display, visit: everson.org/explore/current-exhibitions. New exhibitions are expected to open in the fall.
The Everson will continue all of its virtual programming including its weekly object study class with Garth Johnson, the Everson’s Paul Phillips and Sharon Sullivan, curator of ceramics.
Also being offered this summer are Everson Creativity Kits for children ages 4 to 12. These take-home kits have been designed by museum educators to encourage young artists to create original works of art inspired by the Everson Museum and its collections. Lessons encourage children to explore a variety of art media including drawing, painting, and sculpture.
The cost for the kits are $100 for museum members and $125 for non-members. They are available to order at everson.org.
