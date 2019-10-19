Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering the program “Creating Wildflower Meadows in the Landscape” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the extension office, 203 N. Hamilton St. , Watertown.
The program will focus on site preparation, planting and development of small scale meadows in the home landscape. The fee is $5, or free for veterans and military families. Registration is required and may be made by contacting Sue Gwise at 315-788-8450 or sjg42@cornell.edu.
