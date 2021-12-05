MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s June 2021 graduation rate is just below the state average. But a couple of extra months of summer study and graduation in August pushed the rate at or above the state average, according to Director of Curriculum Stephanie Allen.
She said that 78% of the cohort class graduated in June, compared to 84% for the state. Cohort classes are students who enter ninth grade together and are expected to graduate together four years later.
“So, we were a little below New York state. If you look at the trend in our June graduates, if you look at the last four years, we have in June been just a bit shy of New York state,” Ms. Allen said.
However, in August, 85% of the cohort class had received their diplomas, compared to 84% statewide.
“When they are given that summer where it’s very direct, where there’s face-to-face, where there’s much attention individualized to them, you can see that we meet and sometimes even exceed that of New York state. Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick Brady) and I talked about it. We think this is information that should be celebrated. Not all of our students are able to the first time around get that through June, but give them some summer school and direct instruction. We’re able to get them to graduation, and then they can go on for college and career,” she said.
Ms. Allen broke the August graduates down into subgroups, such as Native-American students, students with disabilities or those who are economically disadvantaged, and looked at the six-year trend.
“Our Native-American students, that’s always a subgroup that we report up on, ours are successful all six years. They exceed that of New York state. We do have programs in place that help us in the summer. Those are very effective, and it helps us get our Native-American students to graduation,” she said.
In the students with disabilities subgroup, “even with that little bit of extra time, we’re still not getting to that New York state metric there, and interestingly, it’s occurred in the last four years,” Ms. Allen said.
She said that was an area of focus with the district’s Special Education Department in all of the buildings.
She also discussed the graduation rate of economically disadvantaged students.
“What I find interesting is we’re making headway. We’re getting there. Over the two years, we either met or were just a little bit below. So, what that is telling us is poor kids can learn. They just might need a little extra time, a little bit more guidance, a little bit more support, but we can all get there,” Ms. Allen said.
