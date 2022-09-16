Fahnestock eager to start new administrative role at Alma Mater

Jordan Fahnestock

PULASKI - Upon returning to the halls of Pulaski Middle-High School in the fall, Blue Devil alum Jordan Fahnestock will take on a new role as the school’s principal.

In his 14 years as an employee at Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS), Fahnestock has worn many hats, including teaching assistant, social studies teacher, social studies department chair, class advisor, student government advisor, varsity club advisor, varsity boys basketball coach, and girls varsity track and field coach.

