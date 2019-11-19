Fairgreive students, staff members to help feed the needy

FULTON - The greater Fairgreive Elementary School family rallied together to collect funds to help feed people in need in their community.
A representative from Catholic Charities of Oswego County recently visited the school to discuss the importance of community support for upcoming holiday food needs and beyond. Students realized that they had the power to help feed their neighbors with as little of a contribution as a few coins. Principal Jean Sampsell stressed that all loose change and dollar bills add up to make a big impact.
A monetary collection occurred during a Morning Express program where students and staff members alike brought their cash donations to help make a difference. Principal Sampsell said all funds will be used to purchase fresh produce for the school’s upcoming, annual Harvest Festival, in which students learn about fresh fruits and vegetables before they are donated to the Catholic Charities’ food pantry.
