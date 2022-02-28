FULTON - Fairgrieve Elementary students and staff recently celebrated World Read Aloud Day with 16 guest readers.
Volunteer readers included celebrated authors Suzanne Bloom and Bruce Coville, Spectrum meteorologist and Fulton graduate Carson Metcalf, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Public Library director Caroline Chatterton. Students also heard stories from Fulton City School District school board president, Robbin Griffin and district staff including Michelle Briggs, Dan Carroll, Alison Fluent, Geri Geitner, Renee Hendrickson, Wil Mecum and Desiree Saladin.
Maree Kinney, Carolyn Mosier and Allan Mosier also volunteered their time for this cause.
For 13 years, World Read Aloud Day has called attention to the importance of sharing stories by challenging participants to grab a book, find an audience, and read-aloud. The global effort, created by the non-profit LitWorld and sponsored by Scholastic, is celebrated annually in over 173 countries and is all about bringing people together through the shared connection of reading aloud in communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.