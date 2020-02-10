Fairgrieve Elementary honors expectation experts

FULTON - Students at Fairgrieve Elementary School who were observed by their classroom teachers as being expectation experts throughout the month of December were recently honored with special recognition in front of their peers, teachers and special guests.
The congratulatory display took place during a Morning Express program where one student from each classroom was recognized because he or she had proven they were safe, responsible, respectful and/or a problem-solver. For their efforts, each student received a “brag tag” to add to their collection.
