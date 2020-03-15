FULTON - Students at Fairgrieve Elementary School who excelled academically throughout the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year were recently honored during a Morning Express program in front of their peers.
Kindergarten honorees include: Lilliana Burke, Ian Crofoot, Emily Daino, Dakotah Elithorpe, Alanna Farley, Chase Farrell, Jessalynn Greer, Liam Hanlong, Sara Horrell, Kenzie Meeker, Aphrodite Mesick, Andrew Pillans Jr., Steven Ramos Jr., Raymond Spaulding, Mya St. Onge, Brooklyn Treneer, Logan Watts, Ella Weaver and Marshall Woodworth. First-grade honorees are: Arianna Badore, Claire Bentley, Johnathan Bury, Tristan DeMunn, Violet LaPage, Noella Mann, Shelby Miner, Logan Thornber and Ian Weaver.
Also honored were the following second-graders: Carter Bogan, Cooper Bryant, Jared Cooper, Jae Red Dela Pena, Jullian DeMunn Jr., Skayleign Kessler, Logan McDermott, Richard McEachen, Ella Noyes, Christopher Smith, Avery Tice, Kyler Vail and Madelyn Vant. Third-grade awardees were: Corbin Burns, Alexis Clark, Jacob Clark, Maddox Collins, Rowen Cowden, Jameson Hutchinson, Gregory Jolly, Marshall LaBaff, Max McGInley, Frank Morse, Darren Rockwell, Brayden Rosales, Mason Shatraw, Alina Smale, Aviana VanSanford, Evan Weaver and Jason Whorton Locust Jr.
Fourth-grade awardees include: Aizlyn Adkins, Jaleel Barnwell, Patric Brooks, Christine Chappell, Natalie David, Addison Gleason, Raymond Hager, Maxam Harrington, Carson Horning, Andie Kerr, Parker Killmeyer, Brodie Maliszewski, Jacob Morrison, Taryn Murphy, Hailey Niver, Jasmine Paro, Kylar Rando, Lauren Thornber and Matthew Tice.
Academic honors were also provided to the following fifth-graders: Alyssa Hatter, Dylan Mann and Dahni Perry. Sixth-grade honorees include: Zoe Bechtel, Ayden Cusic, Jared Gardenier, Jayden Hall, Benjamin Renfrew and Penelope Taylor.
