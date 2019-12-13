Fairgrieve Elementary students earn responsibility awards
Fairgrieve Elementary’s Virtue of the Month honorees for the month of October are pictured after they were honored in front of the school’s entire student body because they exemplified responsibility. In front, from left, are: Emily Daino, Beverly Dunning, Emily Rivera, Aubrielle Bowers, Kayden Lenz, Arthur Hager, Allison Regan and Kian Walter. In the second row, are: Parker Hall, Christine Chappell, Autumn Tussey, Riley Reed, Carter Bogan, Jersey Ryder and Ella Weaver. In the third row, are: Principal Sampsell and students Jared Gardenier, Sophia Frataccia-Wavle, Callen Cowden, Jada Barnwell, Brayden Wise and Braelyn Horning. Absent from the photo are Travis LaClaire and Jodi Burden.

FULTON - Students across all grade levels at Fairgrieve Elementary who have demonstrated responsibility throughout the month of October were recently honored with the school’s Virtue of the Month honors.

During a recent Morning Express program, one student from each class was recognized because he or she proved to their teacher they are accountable, remain on task to complete work, follow classroom and school rules, and manage their actions. Twenty-three students accepted a “brag tag” from Principal Jean Sampsell to add to their collection.

The Fourth Grade Glee Club. Directed by music teacher Hope Lawton, also celebrated the monthly theme of responsibility with its performance of “Responsible,” a song about fairness, respect, compassion, honesty and several other factors that may make one responsible.

