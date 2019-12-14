Fairgrieve Elementary students ‘harvest’ philanthropy

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain likely. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening changing to all snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.