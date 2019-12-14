Fairgrieve Elementary students ‘harvest’ philanthropy

FULTON - Fairgreive Elementary recently transformed into Fairgrieve Farms during the school’s annual Harvest Festival.
The 2019 event featured several community partners who helped educate students in grades kindergarten to six about safety, where produce comes from, nutritional values of produce, animal encounters, the Storybook Pumpkin Patch in the library media center and a progressive story read at Morning Express. The school gymnasium also was transformed into Fairgrieve Farms, where students ‘harvested’ or selected fresh fruits and vegetables at various stations and packed them up in boxes decorated by their class.
The fresh produce was purchased, in part, with monetary donations collected during a Morning Express program after a representative from Catholic Charities of Oswego County spoke about the need local families have in obtaining food for their tables. Boxes full of cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, squash, potatoes green peppers, herbs and garlic, carrots, onions, cabbage and apples were then picked up by Catholic Charities and will be disbursed to local families through the organization’s food pantry.
One of the other more popular stations was the Ontario Orchards’ apple presentation, where students drank samples of apple cider and received a free apple. There, they also learned about the farm and talked about their favorite fruits and vegetables to eat.
