Fairgrieve Elementary students receive Award of Achievement from the Fulton Teachers Association

FULTON – Hard work, enthusiasm and effort paid off for 17 Fairgrieve Elementary students Wednesday as they received the Fulton Teachers Association’s Award of Achievement.
Students who received the annual award were Clayton D., Ra’mya M., Sophia S., Ella N., Rose D., Andie K., Noah Q., Hadley Y., Marissa S., James R., Madelyn V., Trenton K., Peyton E., Wyatt P., Lilliana J., Cora B., and Samantha C.
Each student was nominated for the annual award by their teacher and received both an award certificate and cookie - baked in the shape of an “F” to represent Fulton City School District and Fairgrieve Elementary – from Principal Jean Sampsell.
“These are all students who are fantastic, hardworking kids and do whatever it takes to get the job done and learn,” Sampsell said. “At least seven are students who are continuing to learn remotely throughout the rest of the year and are doing a fantastic job.”
