Fairgrieve students earn principal awards for quarter two

FULTON - Fairgrieve Elementary students who exceeded both classroom expectations and achieved academic and/or behavioral gains throughout the second quarter for the 2019-2020 school year received the school’s quarterly Principal’s Award. For their efforts, honorees received a medal during a Morning Express program.
Honorees include: Kevin Pagliaroli, Ella Weaver, Jessalynn Greer, Sara Horrell, Tristan DeMunn, Noella Mann, Gail Blair, Kyler Vail, Madelyn Vant, Crystal Robinson, April Marie Carter, Jersey Ryder, Corbin Burns, Braydon Richardson Heaney, Alea Runge, Parker Killmeyer, Aizlyn Adkins, Andie Kerr, Kiley Clark, Reace Casler, Payton McGuire, Andrew Gibson and Isabella Salotto.
