FULTON - Several students at Fairgrieve Elementary School were recently honored for having achieved academic excellence throughout the last quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
Kindergarten honorees are: Johnathan Bury, Liliana Coleman, Avril Louella Dela Pena, Yaniel DeRose, Noella Mann, Evan Mears, Shelby Taylor, Logan Thornber, Arianna Badore, Noah Iorio, Aiden Kingsley, Shelby Miller, Colton Trapasso and Ian Weaver. First-grade honorees are: Aalyah Bury, Jared Cooper, Ava Corradino, Richard McEachen, Ella Noyes, Christopher Smith, Kyler Vail, Jae Red Chandella Dela Pena, Makayla Santiago, Avery Tice, Madelyn Vant, Carter Bogan, Cooper Bryant, Jullian DeMunn, Jr., Henry Keltz Primeau, Logan McDermott and Evan Wilson.
Also recognized were the following second-graders: Corbin Burns, Harper Chetney, Mason Shatraw, Aviana VanSanford, Gage Wurm, Gregory Jolly, Jacob Clark, Eli Quesada, Darren Rockwell, Jersey Ryder, Alina Smale, AprilMarie Carter and Frank Morse. Academic excellence was achieved by the following third-graders: Lariat Brooks, Raymond Hager II, Emily Rivera, Tristan Weibezahl, Maxam Harrington, Kaya Renfrew, Lyric Schlosser, Lauren Thornber, Matthew Tice, Saline Webster, Holly Schneider, Aizlyn Adkins, Jaleel Barnwell, Robert Harrington, Parker Killmeyer and Taryn Murphy.
Fourth-grade recipients are: Serenity Clark, Logan Greco, Alyssa Hatter, William Mann, Dahni Perry and Ayden Spaulding. Fifth-grade honorees are: Jared Gardenier, Ayden Cusic, Kiernan Percival, Benjamin Renfrew, Jada Barnwell, Zoe Bechtel, Julia Frataccia-Wavle, Andrew Gibson, Tyler Goodman and Emma Seymour-Wright.
Academic excellence also was achieved by the following sixth-graders: Liam Crandall, Adelaide McEachen, Savannah Mirabito, Logan Fitzgerald, Mya Carroll, Trevor Chappell, Hannah Chetney, Matthew Clark, Matthew Clements, Valerie Nichols, AnnaRose O’Dett, Dawson Reed, Tristan Sullivan, Jayce Wornick, Olivia Rivera and Gabe Taylor.
