HANNIBAL — A December tradition continued for Fairley Elementary students this year as families created crafts together for the holiday season.
This year’s family craft night took on a different look due to the pandemic. Families had an opportunity to pick up craft supplies in a contactless drive-thru format. Once they had everything they needed, including step-by-step directions, they were able to make the various crafts from the comfort and safety of their own home.
“It may have looked a bit different, but the families had just as much fun,” said Fairley Principal Amy Bird. “We continue to explore ways to keep a strong school/family connection, and this event was another way we could maintain that relationship. Our families are amazing, and they did a wonderful job working together on these holiday-inspired crafts.”
Families submitted photos of the finished products, which included ornaments, paper snowmen, reindeer and other creations.
