HANNIBAL - Students at Fairley Elementary in Hannibal recently celebrated “Dr. Suess Day,” a combination of Wacky Wednesday and Read Across America Day.
Read Across America Day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998 to get children excited about reading. It occurs each year on Dr. Seuss’ birthday and has evolved into a national movement to celebrate the joy of reading for all ages.
Students and staff were encouraged to dress up in their wackiest, Suess-themed attire, while faculty created lesson plans and activities revolving around encouraging literacy and reading comprehension. Some kindergarten and first-grade classes read Dr. Suess’ “Wacky Wednesday” (published in 1974), where a young boy wakes up on a Wednesday to discover everything around him has gone completely wild.
