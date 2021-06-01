Fairley first-graders showcase knowledge of animal habitats

HANNIBAL — The first-grade wing at Fairley Elementary School recently transformed into an animal habitat exhibit as students showcased their studies.
The event was the culminating activity of a science unit where students learned about the various climates and geographical locations in which different animals live. Armed with that knowledge, students wrote about animals that thrive in environments ranging from deserts to rainforests to polar regions. They also utilized their creativity to create dioramas of different habitats.
“It was fun,” said first-grader Parker Firenze. “We learned all of the different habitats, like rainforests and oceans, and then we got to build them and show them to the whole school.”
The hallway exhibit was on display for students and teachers in early May.
“They all worked so hard to learn, write and create crafts about animals and habitats,” said teacher Marissa Bacon. “We are so proud of them!”
