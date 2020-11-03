Fairley school earns Green Light to Good Health Award

HANNIBAL - For the past two years, students and staff from Fairley Elementary School have been on the road to healthier choices as part of the Health Highway initiative. That work paid dividends as members of the Fairley physical education department were recently presented with the Green Light to Good Health Award.
According to Wendy Cooper, founder and creator of Healthy Highway, the program is designed to educate, motivate and inspire families to make healthy lifestyle choices and to become aware of those choices. At Hannibal’s elementary school, those healthier lifestyles decisions have been at the forefront, as students participate in various activities focused on nutrition, exercise and self-care.
“We have collected data since implementing Healthy Highway at Fairley, and we have seen positive changes,” Cooper said. “Children are understanding the vocabulary of healthy choices and having conversations about those important things in all aspects of their day.”
Utilizing traffic-themed vocabulary and visual elements, Healthy Highway provides a relatable way for students and their families to navigate the road to good health, and the physical education department at Fairley has embraced the program since its inception, leading to the recent recognition.
“They have demonstrated a commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and they should be incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished,” Cooper said.
The Fairley PE department noted they were honored to receive the award and that they are looking forward to the continued partnership with the Healthy Highway initiative.
“We are so grateful to have all these wonderful resources from Healthy Highway,” said PE teachers Lynn Halliwell and Will Page. “Our students and their families have truly reaped the rewards of this program. We’re proud of the progress we have made in the past couple of years and we’re looking forward to continued success in the future.”
