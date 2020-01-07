HANNIBAL - Students at Fairley Elementary School recently worked together this holiday season to create crafts, develop communication skills and utilize their teamwork abilities.
The holiday-inspired effort paired students in Emily Casper’s second-grade class with their younger counterparts in Deb Musa’s pre-kindergarten class. Students from each classroom worked side-by-side to create wreaths to take home. Each student traced their handprint onto red or green construction paper, cut it out and glued it onto a paper plate.
“This is a fun activity for them to work together on communication skills and following directions,” Musa said. “We’re hoping this activity will be one of many throughout the school year.”
Musa and Casper noted they’re looking forward to additional classroom-to-classroom projects. They are planning to start a reading buddies program to provide the pre-K students with older “reading role models” to ignite a passion for literacy in students at both grade levels.
