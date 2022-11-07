Fairley students combine science, careers in unique lesson

HANNIBAL - A fourth-grade science unit recently culminated in a multifaceted learning opportunity for Fairley Elementary students.
The field trip gave students an opportunity to explore the grounds of Camp Hollis where they participated in different science and career learning activities. The students learned about ecosystems, geology, nature and related careers during the daylong immersive experience.
Students spent time at different stations, examining layers of rocks while on the shores of Lake Ontario, identifying nature shapes during a walk through the trails, examining ecosystems along the pond, and conducting experiments under the pavilion.
“Throughout the day, the students did a lot of hands-on learning and asked great questions,” said Hannibal Central School District Career Resource Specialist Meg Welling. “They learned about the scientific process and about the many career opportunities in the field of science. We connected it to what we are learning in school and real life!”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.