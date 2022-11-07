Fairley students combine science, careers in unique lesson

A Hannibal fourth-grader strikes a rock to examine its different layers during a recent science exploration day at Camp Hollis.

HANNIBAL - A fourth-grade science unit recently culminated in a multifaceted learning opportunity for Fairley Elementary students.

The field trip gave students an opportunity to explore the grounds of Camp Hollis where they participated in different science and career learning activities. The students learned about ecosystems, geology, nature and related careers during the daylong immersive experience.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.