HANNIBAL - A lesson in Colonial America came to life at Fairley Elementary School recently as Old Fashioned Day continued its decades-long tradition.
The annual event coincides with the fourth-grade social studies unit on the Revolutionary War as well as an English language arts lesson about artisans and other jobs that were prominent during Colonial America. Students reflected on their studies as they carefully picked out their period costumes and stepped back in time for a day of activities ranging from square dancing to carpentry.
Classrooms in the fourth-grade wing each took on a different role with activities reminiscent of the time period. One classroom became a one-room schoolhouse where students wrote on chalkboards throughout the lesson. Other classrooms provided offerings such as games and crafts, where students went back in time to explore the activities children did during Colonial times.
