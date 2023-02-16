HANNIBAL - A career exploration initiative at Fairley Elementary School recently introduced students to local law enforcement personnel.
In conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Fairley students had an opportunity to meet with area police agencies while learning about that career path. Representatives from the Oswego and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Departments, Oswego, Fulton and Syracuse Police Departments, and New York State Police were on hand to talk about their careers.
