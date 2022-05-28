Faith Fellowship Christian School class leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2022 class leaders at Faith Fellowship Christian School are Elisa Lei Gonzales, valedictorian; and Madison Truesdell, salutatorian.
Elisa Lei Gonzales
Miss Gonzales, daughter of Ezra and Michael Gonzales, Watertown, has a grade point average of 96.3. She pays the piano and sings for the church worship team and at the school as well as playing the flute; and plays basketball and soccer. She received the “Triple ‘C’ Award,” Scholarship for Academic Excellence from the State of New York and President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence.
Miss Gonzales will major in biochemistry at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Madison Truesdell
Miss Truesdell, daughter of Angel Truesdell, Watertown, and Marc Truesdell, Watertown, has a grade point average of 92. She is a member of student council, book club, sewing club and theater club. She received the Scholarship for Academic Excellence, President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence and the “Triple ‘C’ Award.”
Miss Truesdell will attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, with plans to continue at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, for interactive media design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.