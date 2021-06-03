Faith Fellowship leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2021 class leaders of Faith Fellowship Christian School are Emily Widrick, valedictorian; and Bethany Lambright, salutatorian.
Miss Widrick, daughter of Tammy and Kyle Widrick, Adams Center, has an academic average of 95.5. She plays the piano for her church worship team and school in addition to the flute. She plays basketball and softball; and received the “Triple ‘C’ Award, Scholarship for Academic Excellence and President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence.
Miss Widrick plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in accounting.
Miss Lambright, daughter of Velda Lambright, Watertown, has an academic average of 93.5. She sang for the school worship team; worked at the after-school program; and was a tutor for fellow students. She played softball and earned the Scholarship for Academic Excellence and President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence.
Miss Lambright plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
