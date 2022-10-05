PARISHVILLE — As part of its effort to move its food service program forward, the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District is hosting a “farm to school community forum” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school auditorium.
The district is looking to move to a more sustainable farm-to-table model that involves local farms and food distributors in Parishville, Hopkinton and the rest of St. Lawrence County.
Superintendent Steven G. Coffin will give a brief presentation outlining the district’s school lunch vision, with input from new school lunch manager, Taylor P. Harper, followed by an opportunity share to ideas and answer questions.
Mr. Coffin said it’s an effort to form a sustainable partnership with community members — local farms and product sources — to use more locally produced items in school meals.
“We are in the process of re-energizing our school lunch program to provide more whole foods that are locally sourced,” he said. “We would like to take this to the next level and find meaningful ways to participate with our local farmers and incorporate fresh local products into our menus.
The district was a part of the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services food service program. But, it opted to leave that program and begin its own in-house efforts. Ms. Harper was hired as the new lunch manager, and Cory Foster was brought on as the new cook.
With the farm-to-table option, they’re not tied to set menus.
“We can be flexible week to week, month to month now with local farms and their distribution. We can now cater more to what they have on hand and not, ‘We need this item this day.’ We didn’t set the menu for the year, so we’re not tied to getting this product this day,” Mr. Coffin previously said. “We’re not going through just one or two vendors anymore. We’re really trying to branch out and kind of diversify where we get our food.”
It’s part of a new meal effort stemming from a Reimagining School Lunch Committee that was formed last school year after a parent’s Facebook post about a “lacking” lunch went viral. A new menu greeted students when they arrived for the first day of class in September, and the response was positive.
“The new menu looks amazing, great job!! Thank you!” one comment on the district’s Facebook page read.
“Definitely looks a lot better for sure and our son said he loved his lunch and it was actually filling and tasted awesome, great job staff keep bringing these great lunches to our children,” another read.
Other comments included: “I heard good things about today’s meal from the kids”; “This looks amazing!!! Thanks to all!!!!”; and “This looks so much better!!! Thank you staff.”
Anyone with questions regarding Tuesday’s forum can contact Ms. Harper at tharper@phcsd.org or at 315-265-4642, ext. 24174.
