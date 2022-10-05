Parishville-Hopkinton turns focus to local food

Peter Martin cradles a handful of strawberries at Martin’s Farmstand, Potsdam, in 2017. The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District received pears from Martin’s last month and is hoping to work with more growers in St. Lawrence County to establish a farm-to-table model for school meals. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

PARISHVILLE — As part of its effort to move its food service program forward, the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District is hosting a “farm to school community forum” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school auditorium.

The district is looking to move to a more sustainable farm-to-table model that involves local farms and food distributors in Parishville, Hopkinton and the rest of St. Lawrence County.

