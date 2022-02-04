CANTON — Between 21 school districts, the Farm to School program has delivered thousands of pounds of items from local farms to school cafeterias.
“It looks like at this juncture we will process about 56,000 pounds of local product reaching schools this school year,” Patrick Ames, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County, told members of the St. Lawrence County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board on Thursday night.
Through the Farm to School program, local products are turned into products that schools can put on their lines or cook with more easily. The work is done in a kitchen at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton before it’s sent to schools.
That 56,000 pounds, however, has made a dent in what’s available in the county.
“I’d say that we just finally exhausted what’s available in St. Lawrence County. We’re beginning to have to buy from downstate growers because of the storage capacity that is so limited in St. Lawrence County. But, I’m pleased with 56,000 pounds coming out of that kitchen this year,” Mr. Ames said.
He also told board members that the Cornell Cooperative Extension had received funding over the past two years to hire a professional photographer, who does photo shoots with the direct market producers.
“I’m pretty excited about this. Beautiful images were created of their farms, their families, their farm products, and we began to interview them to understand their farm operation, their farm history, their family history,” he said.
Cornell Cooperative Extension has also secured funding to hire a curator and is going to be reserving TAUNY (Traditional Arts in Upstate New York) for the entire spring and summer months to display photos that will tell the story of the direct market producers and have those images curated.
“It’s just beginning to be built now. I think it’s going to go live in late April, early May and will be available all summer,” Mr. Ames said. “I think it’s a great way to use those images.”
The images are currently being used for farmers to market their products. They’re also being used by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to help them market their products.
“GardenShare has access and all those images are showcased in the local food guide. I’m excited about helping put those farmers on the map by engaging TAUNY in that process,” he said.
