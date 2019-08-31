FCSD administrative team preparing for 2019-2020 school year

FULTON - While Fulton City School District (FCSD) students are enjoying their summer vacation, the district’s administrative team has been busy at work preparing for the 2019-2020 school year.
The team, comprised of building principals, department leaders, administrative interns, instructional coaches, Superintendent Brian Pulvino and others, recently spent time on reflection, preparation and planning during a three-day administrative retreat. Team members learned more about the next step in school reform, incident command training, school safety, culturally responsive behavior/attendance support and intervention, Google guidelines and the FCSD five-year Strategic Coherence Plan.
One of the more interactive sessions was a table-top exercise where the team split into small groups and were walked through an active shooter scenario, led by FCSD Director of Facilities, Operations and Transportation Al Crump, Fulton Fire Department Assistant Chief Shane Law and Fulton Police Department officer/FCSD school resource officer Jeremy Hutchinson. Administrative team members split into groups, representative of teachers, main office staff and various response groups both inside and outside of Fairgreive Elementary, as they worked through a mock scenario where someone entered the building and the situation escalated.
Participation in the exercise allowed the administrative team members to discuss potential changes, communication needs, evacuation procedures and the reunification process of students, among various additional outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.