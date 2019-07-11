FCSD announces spring athlete honors

FULTON - The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has announced that six out of seven of it’s spring varsity teams have been named scholar athlete teams for the spring season of the 2018-2019 school year.
Out of the 145 varsity athletes, 109 of them had an average of at least 84.5, and out of the 109 student athletes, 76 of them had an average of at least 90. The following varsity teams were designated as scholar athlete teams: softball, baseball, boys’ tennis, girls’ lacrosse, boys’ lacrosse and girls’ track and field.
