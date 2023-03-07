FCSD begins Community Leadership Collaborative with local leaders

FULTON - Fulton City School District (FCSD) has taken a proactive next step to address numerous concerns by rallying together district and community leaders in a new Community Leadership Collaborative.
On Feb. 15, district Superintendent Brian Pulvino and school officials gathered virtually with city and county leaders in the first of several sessions. Known as the Community Leadership Collaborative, the group met to try and identify solutions to meet the needs of both students and the community, building on the district’s longstanding commitment to its community school framework. Of key concern were increased levels of emotional dysregulation, physical and verbal aggression and conflict, substance abuse, and excessive absences seen within district students. Such concerns have been on the rise since the pandemic in Fulton and elsewhere in the county.
Alongside district administrators and board members, attendees included Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Fulton Police Department Chief Michael Curtis, Fulton Fire Department Chief Adam Howard, District Attorney Greg Oakes, County Attorney Del Guile and numerous officials from the Department of Social Services, Farnham Family Services, Office of Mental Hygiene, and Oswego County Prevention Coalition.
“There was a clear recognition by all meeting participants,” said Pulvino, “that what we’re experiencing in our schools is a function of the challenges we’re facing in the greater community.”
By all accounts, the meeting was notably productive, with several attendees voicing their opinion that all school districts should be hosting similar talks to better utilize local resources.
“Bravo to Fulton in reaching out across disciplines to collaborate with your community partners in developing strategies to better serve the children and youth in the Fulton School District,” said Stacy Alvord, Commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services.
After discussing concerns and examining data, the group made great strides to establish clear action steps of how best to proceed. Such solutions included responses both within the district and within the community at large. While resolutions ranged from major city and county initiatives to limiting student electronics use, continued connections and communication between the school district and local agencies was the greatest theme moving forward.
“I’m very grateful,” Pulvino said, “for so many community leaders and outside agencies to come together and support all our students. We will continue to work together to create the safest, healthiest and most beneficial learning environment for our students.”
A second meeting has not yet been scheduled, but several additional community agencies and leaders have already expressed their desire to join the growing collaborative.
