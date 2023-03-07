FCSD begins Community Leadership Collaborative with local leaders

FULTON - Fulton City School District (FCSD) has taken a proactive next step to address numerous concerns by rallying together district and community leaders in a new Community Leadership Collaborative.

On Feb. 15, district Superintendent Brian Pulvino and school officials gathered virtually with city and county leaders in the first of several sessions. Known as the Community Leadership Collaborative, the group met to try and identify solutions to meet the needs of both students and the community, building on the district’s longstanding commitment to its community school framework. Of key concern were increased levels of emotional dysregulation, physical and verbal aggression and conflict, substance abuse, and excessive absences seen within district students. Such concerns have been on the rise since the pandemic in Fulton and elsewhere in the county.

