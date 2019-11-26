FCSD groups looks to improve family engagement
Buy Now

FULTON - Administrators, staff members, parents and others have worked diligently to continuously improve the educational experience for the Fulton City School District (FCSD) through their participation in the FCSD Strategic Coherence Plan’s Family Engagement Advisory Board. All participants have volunteered their time, after school hours, to work through the family engagement piece of the five-year Strategic Coherence Plan. Pictured are board members working through a review of district grading practices, the welcome back process and student-led conferences.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.