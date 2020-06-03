FCSD provides absentee ballot update for school budget vote

FULTON - Fulton City School District (FCSD) administrators would like to inform the community that absentee ballots for the upcoming school budget vote are still being mailed. The district received notice late Monday afternoon that the registered voter list for the Fulton City School District was incomplete. The district has identified the following areas that did not have ballots: Volney, Granby and some other areas outside the city of Fulton. Those ballots have since been assembled and sent to the post office June 2.
Those voting in the Fulton City School District budget process have a choice to mail back their absentee ballot with a provided envelope or to drop it off in a secure red ballot box, located at the FCSD central office entrance of the Fulton Junior High School, 129 Curtis St., Fulton. The box is available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. June 9.
For more information, or to ask any questions, FCSD residents may call district clerk Jean Perry at (315) 593-5511.
