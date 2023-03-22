FCSD seeks community assistance in logo redesign

FULTON - The Fulton City School District’s (FCSD) Logo Advisory Committee is seeking input from the Fulton community in its upcoming decision regarding a new logo design to represent the district. Fulton residents can access an online survey by visiting FultonCSD.org and clicking on the appropriate link.
