FCSD showcases student art work during annual show

Drawings, paintings, pottery and other works of art from several elementary, middle and high school students in the Fulton City School District (FCSD) were on display during the district’s annual art show, held recently at the Fulton Junior High School. Several pieces were displayed throughout the foyer and administrative wing, as district teachers, administrators, support staff, parents and community members celebrated the colorful and creative pieces. The district has been a longstanding supporter of the arts and has prided itself on providing quality educational experiences which meet the needs of all learners.
