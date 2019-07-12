FCSD teachers complete leadership program

The Fulton City School District (FCSD) has announced that four of its teachers recently completed the CNY Teacher Leadership Development Program through the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison Board of Cooperative Educational Services. The two-year program afforded Beckie Harley (G. Ray Bodley High School), Tracy Austin (Fulton Junior High School), Denise Rodriguez (Fulton Junior High School) and Julie Cook-Lynch (Lanigan Elementary School) the opportunity to further their dreams of educational leadership. Each of the four participants received a certificate of advanced study and graduate credit.
