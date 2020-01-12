FCSD UPK students spread holiday cheer at sing-a-long

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.