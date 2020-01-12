FCSD UPK students spread holiday cheer at sing-a-long

FULTON - Fulton City School District’s (FCSD) universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) students made their first major public performance debut during the annual UPK holiday sing-a-long in the auditorium at G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB).
Dressed in holiday colors of red, white and green, the littlest students sang and danced to “I’m a Little Snowman,” “Santa Claus in Coming to Town and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The boys and girls shook bells during their rendition of “Jingle Bells” and each adorned a glittery red stick-on nose during “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Each member of the future GRB class of 2033 welcomed special guest, Santa Claus, at the end of the show. Refreshments were served in the lobby following the show, and parents/guardians were offered helpful educational websites to practice UPK skills learned in the classroom at home.
The event would not have been possible without the support of the parents/guardians, community members and various FCSD staff, especially UPK teachers: Robin France, Shannon Mayfield, Michele Long, Valerie Knox, Kierstyn Brownell and Jennifer Kerfien, among several additional helpers.
