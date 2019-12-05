WATERTOWN — Applications are being accepted for the next Medical Academy of Sciences and Health (MASH) Camp, which will be held Feb. 18-20, 2020.
The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, in collaboration with four regional hospitals, offers this opportunity for students entering grades 8-12 to explore the health care field in an interactive way.
Students will learn about the educational requirements, skills, typical job duties and personal qualities of specific health care professionals by participating in hands-on activities highlighting various career opportunities.
Applications can be found at www.fdrhpo.org/health-workforce.
Space is limited, so those interested are asked to apply by Dec. 20. For more information, contact FDRHPO’s Workforce Outreach Coordinator at workforce@fdrhpo.org or (315) 755-2020, ext. 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.