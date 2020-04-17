WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization has announced the start of a poster contest in which students can show their support for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest, “North Country Students…Together While Separate,” is open to all K-12 students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The contest includes two categories: “Honoring Health Care Heroes” for grades K-5 and “Now, YOU Be the Teacher” for grades 6-12.
In the “Honoring Health Care Heroes” category, K-5 students can design a poster about their health care hero(es) and what makes them so special to the student.
With regard to state directives to stay home and practice social distancing, the contest is being conducted entirely online. Once a students’ designs are complete, they each can fill out a submission form, upload their poster, and press submit. FDRHPO staff will monitor the submissions and make them available to local hospitals to display in their facilities and share with any of their staff recognized by students.
All students who submit posters prior to the May 15 deadline are eligible for prizes, such as an Amazon Fire 8 tablet for K-5 students and PowerBeats wireless headphones for students in grades 6-12. Winners will be announced the week of May 26.
For rules and how to enter the contest, students can visit fdrhpo.org/posters. Questions can be directed to contact@fdrhpo.org where staff are available to provide answers and additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.