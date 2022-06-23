WATERTOWN — Local instructors have been certified to teach the lifesaving Stop the Bleed technique and are now seeking training sites and community members wishing to be trained. There are at least 25 free training sessions available for booking.
Watertown International Airport was the site of the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s first community training on Tuesday.
“We have a highly trained team of aviation professionals at the airport who do great work every day,” Grant W. Sussey, airport manager, said in a statement. “The Stop the Bleed training adds one more tool to their toolboxes to ensure the best possible outcomes on that ‘very bad day’ that hopefully never comes.”
Each community site that trains 20 or more people will be equipped with a Stop the Bleed kit for performing the technique should a bleeding emergency occur. This is similar to the way automated external defibrillators, AEDs, are made available for cardiac emergencies.
The Stop the Bleed initiative in the north country was made possible through a $4,100 LEAD Impact grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation and its LEAD Council, which is comprised of young professionals who live and work in the tri-county area and are interested in enhancing the quality of life in the region.
Anyone wishing to coordinate a training site in their community, or to register for one, can do so in two ways — submit a request online at bit.ly/3bleJ6U or contact FDRHPO’s North Country EMS Program Agency at 315-755-2020 ext. 52 or email jcole@fdrhpo.org.
“We have some very skilled and dedicated instructors ready to go, and we all are excited to offer the Stop the Bleed trainings throughout the north country, teaching ordinary citizens the basic actions to manage severe bleeding following everyday emergencies, mass casualty events or natural disasters,” said Ann Smith, program director for FDRHPO’s North Country EMS Program Agency. “The Stop the Bleed technique enables individuals to render immediate assistance to stop or slow external bleeding before the arrival of professional responders — a single action that could save many lives.”
For more information, visit www.stopthebleed.org.
