FEH BOCES auctioning student-built tiny house

FEH BOCES supports 10 school districts in Franklin, Essex and Hamilton counties with career-focused instructional programs and instructional and operational support. Last day to bid on the student-built tiny house is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo

SARANAC LAKE — Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center.

Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels.

