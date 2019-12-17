HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Central School District recently celebrated 15 students for their scholarship, service, leadership, citizenship and character during a National Honor Society (NHS) induction.
The inductees submitted applications as part of a rigorous selection process, according to NHS co-adviser Lisa Mason. Students met a variety of criteria, including achieving a minimum of a 90% overall GPA, volunteer service and demonstrated leadership abilities.
“I would like to commend them for this outstanding achievement,” Mason said as she detailed the many community service projects NHS members participate in throughout the school year.
To make the achievement official, the inductees each lit a candle and took the NHS oath, pledging to continue embodying the high academic and personal standards that define the organization.
“You young men and young women make our district so proud,” said Superintendent Christopher Staats. “I respect your leadership and all that you do for our school community. Congratulations!”
The inductees included seniors Jhanae Douglas, Matthew Fellows, Kristin Kellogg, Zachary Moore and Faith Smith; and juniors Austin Calkins, Emma Deloff, Marc Fellows, Mason Garbus, Thomas Kenyon, Serena Mashaw, Lucas Mason, Triston Myers, Phillip Nosko and Emma Wood.
