MASSENA — A one-year film academy organized by the Film Massena group is set to launch its pilot program in fall 2022, and its director comes with extensive acting and singing credentials.
Noelle Hannibal, who was a celebrated guest at Upstate Comic Con in 2017, 2018 and 2019, has appeared as part of the Sisterhood of Jhe in “Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.” She has also appeared as a Taresian woman in the television program “Star Trek: Voyager” and the feature film, “Star Trek: First Contact.” Ms. Hannibal has the distinction of portraying the first female Vulcan on Earth.
She is originally from Los Angeles and made her professional theater debut playing Chrissy in “Hair.” Ms. Hannibal then moved to Ireland and starred in “Lock Up Your Daughters” (Hilaret).
Her Los Angeles theater credits include “Chicago” (Velma); “Gypsy” (Mazeppa); and “Miss Saigon” (Gigi). Montreal theater credits include “South Park” (Sheila); “Rent” (Mimi); “Chess” (Florence); “The Who’s Tommy” (Mrs. Walker); “Hair” (Sheila); “The Last Five Years” (Cathy); “True Love Lies” (Carolyn); and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (Yitzhak).
Ms. Hannibal resides in Montreal where she runs her theater company, In the Wings Promotions. She also performs regularly in concerts, cabarets and musical theater productions.
“Noelle has attended events I have organized for years and she would always comment on how nice the area is when she was here,” Film Massena Coordinator Elijah Winfrey said. “When we started talking about who would oversee the academy, I knew we needed someone who saw Massena’s potential and had a wealth of knowledge in the field. Having been an instructor for over 20 years, her name was at the top of the list.”
The one-year film academy’s goal is to develop filmmakers in the north country. In addition to overseeing the school, Ms. Hannibal will be teaching some classes and recruiting other professionals to teach.
“I am thrilled to be joining Film Massena as their Academy Director. Having worked with Elijah Winfrey several times in the past, I was truly honored to have been invited to join the team,” she said in a statement. “I truly believe Massena has untapped potential and I am looking forward to helping bring professional development in the arts to the town.”
Mr. Winfrey said the pilot program that will serve 20 students is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022. He said students will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis when registration opens. Tuition will be $150 for the year.
The academy will be open to high school seniors with parental consent, as well as adults. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Massena Public Library, and students will need to attend 80% of the classes to earn their certificates.
Registration and specific class dates will be announced later, Mr. Winfrey said.
Film Massena has already established a partnership with the Massena Public Library, and hosting the classes will expand that partnership.
“The library is excited to expand our existing partnership with Film Massena by hosting their classes at our building starting next fall,” library Director Elaine Dunne said. “We believe the Film Massena Academy will fill a void in our community for those who want to pursue a career in the arts.”
Mr. Winfrey said he hopes the Film Massena Academy will help people avoid circumstances, like those in which he found himself.
“Before I got my current job, I went through a period of three years where I didn’t have a job at all and relied on assistance from the state. When you do that, you have to attend a once-a-month class called Job Readiness Training where you go in, they throw the job sections of the paper at you and tell you to go find a job,” he said. “There’s no training involved, but people attend because if they don’t, their assistance will be cut. At least that is how it was when I needed help.”
Mr. Winfrey said that he remembers thinking, “I would much rather be learning a skill that could help me in the future.” He sees the Film Massena Academy as offering that opportunity to others.
“I promised myself if I ever got the chance to be a part of creating opportunities, I would. My hope is this academy will help those in a similar situation learn a new skill that may help them as they get back on their feet,” he said. “I’m so grateful to Noelle, the library and the Film Massena team for making this possible and keeping it affordable.”
For more information about Film Massena, visit www.facebook.com/filmmassena or www.filmmassena.wordpress.com. For more information about Ms. Hannibal, visit www.noellehannibal.com.
