MASSENA — The remainder of Massena Central School students who have been remote learning since Sept. 8 will be returning to in-person instruction next week.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said students in grades nine through 12 will be taking part in classroom learning for the first time this school year starting on Tuesday.
“This is the final group to return to the classroom. Students in these grades will follow a schedule, which was previously determined based on the Parent Commitment Form submitted over the summer. More information about schedules will be forthcoming from HS Principal Alan Oliver,” he said in a release.
Students in grades three through eight had returned to in-person instruction this week.
Previously, some students had already returned for in-person instruction, including students in off-campus special education programs in Potsdam, Canton, Heuvelton, Ogdensburg and Norwood.
Students within the district’s 12:1:1 programs at the elementary level only, pre-kindergarten through grade two students, and students who attend Seaway Tech in Norwood also returned to the classrooms.
In-person classes had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, but the schools went to remote learning for all students because of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Massena community. Remote learning was scheduled to run until Oct. 13, but could be moved up if the rate of cases declined in Massena.
“This was part of our transition plan to reopen school after a spike in coronavirus cases caused the District to start all-remote on September 8th,” Mr. Brady said. “The decision was based on the reduced infection rate in the Massena community and in collaboration with St. Lawrence County Public Health.”
He said the district will continue to monitor the situation.
“Hopefully, by following mask wearing and other NYS Department of Health safety protocols we can continue to keep the infection rate low and our school doors open,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.